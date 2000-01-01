The Property Franchise Group (LSE:TPFG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TPFG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TPFG
- Market Cap£51.900m
- SymbolLSE:TPFG
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BH0WFH67
Company Profile
The Property Franchise Group PLC is engaged in the residential property franchising business. It acts as a holding company for approximately four master franchises operating five established lettings and estate agency brands.