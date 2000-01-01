Company Profile

The Providence Service Corp the United States based company provides and manages government sponsored non-emergency transportation and development services. Its segments include Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services); and Matrix Investment. Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services)-Nationwide manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NET) programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its Matrix Investment segment includes minority interest in nationwide provider of in-home care optimization and management solutions.Providence Service Corp s an US based company, provides and manages government sponsored non-emergency transportation and workforce development services.