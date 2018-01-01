The Real Good Food Company Inc Class A (NASDAQ:RGF) Share Price

RGF
The Real Good Food Company Inc is an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, markets, and manufactures delicious and convenient comfort foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients that are intended to be sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category.
