Company Profile

The Reject Shop Ltd is a discount variety retailer of general merchandise products. Geographically, it operates and derives revenue from Australia. Its product categories include Home and Garden, Grocery, Health & Beauty, Stationery, Pets, Toys, Clothing and Gift Cards.The Reject Shop Ltd is an operator of discount stores. Its business involves retail of products such as toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware and basic furniture.