The RMR Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:RMR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RMR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RMR

  • Market Cap$1.430bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:RMR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74967R1068

Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides management services to four publicly owned real estate investment trusts, and three real estate operating companies.

Latest RMR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .