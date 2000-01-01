Company Profile

Royal Bank of Scotland is a universal bank headquartered in the United Kingdom, from where it derives around 90% of its total income. The bank operates a retail, commercial, and private bank in the U.K., offering clients lending and payment services as well as asset management services. The three segments combined consume about 65% of the group’s risk-weighted assets. It also provides financing, risk management, and trading solutions around the world to global financial institutions and large corporates in its NatWest Markets segment.The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is an international banking and financial services company. It provides banking products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers.