Company Profile

The Rubicon Project Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand-side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The company generates revenue from the buying and selling of advertising inventory transacted on its platform.The Rubicon Project Inc provides technology solutions consisting of applications for sellers, providers of websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers.