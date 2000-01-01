Company Profile

The Shyft Group Inc is the North American specialty vehicle manufacturer, engaged in assembling and upfitting for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Its customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Its brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R- Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The company employs operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico.Spartan Motors Inc is a market engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. It operates in three segments Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.