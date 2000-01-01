Company Profile

Simply Good Foods provides nutritional bars (about 50% of sales), shakes (20%), and other low-carbohydrate products such as confections, chips, cookies, powder, and frozen pizza under the Atkins and Quest brands. The firm also licenses the Atkins brand to Bellisio Foods, which produces frozen meals. Atkins products are modeled after the philosophy of Dr. Robert Atkins, whose 1972 book, "Dr. Atkins’ Diet Revolution," conferred the benefits of a high protein/low carbohydrate diet, and is credited with launching the low-carb diet trend. Quest, acquired in November 2019, also follows the high protein/low carbohydrate philosophy and targets active lifestyle consumers. Ninety-four percent of the firm's sales occur within North America.The Simply Good Foods Co is a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products. Its portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products.