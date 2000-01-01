The Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMPL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMPL

  • Market Cap$2.684bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SMPL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINUS82900L1026

Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products. Its portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products.

Latest SMPL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .