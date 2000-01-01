The St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - JOE
- Market Cap$970.830m
- SymbolNYSE:JOE
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS7901481009
Company Profile
The St. Joe Co is one of Florida's largest landowners, with about 573,000 owned acres, of which 70% is located within 15 miles of the Gulf of Mexico. Holdings are concentrated in Walton, Bay, Gulf, Franklin, and countries, in the northwest corner of the state. It also owns a few thousand acres in other counties. It has secured entitlement for development on roughly 30,600 of these acres, to include about 16,300 residential units and 10.3 million square feet of commercial space. Several thousand of its entitled acres won't be developed for decades.The St. Joe Co is a real estate company. It operates residential real estate and commercial real estate properties and resorts.