The Supreme Cannabis Co Inc (TSE:FIRE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FIRE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FIRE
- Market CapCAD223.050m
- SymbolTSE:FIRE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA86860J1066
Company Profile
The Supreme Cannabis Co Inc is engaged in production and sale of medical cannabis. The company is a cultivator and distributor of sun-grown cannabis through its wholly-owned subsidiary 7ACRES.