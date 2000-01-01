The Swatch Group AG ADR (XETRA:UHRA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UHRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UHRA

  • Market Cap€12.038bn
  • SymbolXETRA:UHRA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8701231065

Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG is engaged in designing, production and commercialization of watches and jewelry as well as electronic components and sports timing activities.

Latest UHRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .