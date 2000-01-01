The Swatch Group AG Ordinary Shares (Registered) (SIX:UHRN)
Swatch Group’s biggest brands are Omega (number-two Swiss watch brand by sales after Rolex), Longines (the largest premium watch brand and number four by sales globally), Breguet, Tissot (the leader in midrange Swiss watches with around 4 million annual unit sales), and Swatch. Swatch group employs over 33,000 people, half of them in Switzerland. We estimate that Swatch Group makes about 30% of its sales from Omega, 10% from ultraluxury brands, 19% from Longines, 13% from Tissot, and 4% from Swatch. We estimate Omega and Longines to be the group’s most profitable brands.The Swatch Group AG is engaged in designing, production and commercialization of watches and jewelry as well as electronic components and sports timing activities.