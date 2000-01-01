Company Profile

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to primarily professional users maintaining turfs and sport fields such as golf courses. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its largest end market is the United States.