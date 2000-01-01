Company Profile

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Policies are distributed via a network of more than 11,000 brokers and independent agents.The Travelers Companies Inc operates in property and casualty insurance industry. Its operations are divided into three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and Personal Insurance.