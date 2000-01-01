The Valens Co Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:VLNS)
The Valens Co Inc is a developer and manufacturer of cannabinoid-based products. The company's extraction methods are CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less, and terpene extraction. Its products are tinctures, capsules, beverages, and vape cartridges among others. Its reportable segments are cannabis operations, analytical testing, and corporate. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Cannabis operations.Valens Groworks Corp is a Vancouver-based biotechnology company. It operates in two related health Canada-licensed business segments involved in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material and cannabis-related products.