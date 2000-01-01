Company Profile

The Valens Co is a developer and manufacturer of, cannabinoid-based products. The company providing proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white-label product development and manufacturing. It offers a wide range of product formats, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, injectables, and natural health products. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis operations, Analytical testing and corporate.Valens Groworks Corp is a Vancouver-based biotechnology company. It operates in two related health Canada-licensed business segments involved in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material and cannabis-related products.