The Vita Coco Co Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) Share Price

COCO
The Vita Coco Co Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Consumer Defensive
Right Arrow 2
Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
The Vita Coco Co Inc is a plant-based functional hydration platform. Its products include Vita Coco Coconut Water, Private Label including coconut water and oil, and Other including Runa and Ever & Ever product offerings, Vita Coco product extensions beyond coconut water, such as Vita Coco Sparkling, coconut milk products, and others.
Symbol
NASDAQ:COCO
ISIN
US92846Q1076
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest COCO News