The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd (TSX:WI)
- Market CapCAD7.800m
- SymbolTSX:WI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINCA95846L1013
Company Profile
The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd through its holding is an automotive glass service company that provides repair & replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows & sun roofs.