The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WU

  • Market Cap$11.265bn
  • SymbolNYSE:WU
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9598021098

Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a provider of money movement and payment services. The company provides flexible and convenient options for making one-time or recurring payments. Its segments are Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions.

Latest WU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .