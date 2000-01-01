Company Profile

After the demerger in late 2017, Wharf is mostly now a China-focused property developer. We expect China assets to contribute 70% to 80% of the earnings, splitting between investment properties and development properties. A small portfolio of Hong Kong assets, consisting of niche luxury residential properties located on the peak, and some industrial and residential assets in Kowloon East, is expected to contribute 15% of the earnings. Incomes from hotel management and logistic businesses account for the rest. The parent company, Wheelock, holds a 70% stake.The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd is a Hong Kong based property investor focusing on retail assets. The company owns and operates retail space in and around the city. It mains provides its assets for lease to retail shops, restaurants, offices, and clubs.