Company Profile

The York Water Co is an investor-owned water utility company in the United States. The primary business of the company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems. The company operates within its franchised territory, which covers more than 35 municipalities within York County, Pennsylvania and close to nine municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania.