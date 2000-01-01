The York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

North American company
Market Info - YORW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YORW

  • Market Cap$506.350m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:YORW
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9871841089

Company Profile

The York Water Co is an investor-owned water utility company in the United States. The primary business of the company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems. The company operates within its franchised territory, which covers more than 35 municipalities within York County, Pennsylvania and close to nine municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania.

