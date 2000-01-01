The9 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NCTY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NCTY

  • Market Cap$29.460m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NCTY
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88337K2033

Company Profile

The9 Ltd is an online game operator and developer in China. The company develops and operates online games, including web games, social games and mobile games.

Latest NCTY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .