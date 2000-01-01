The9 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NCTY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NCTY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NCTY
- Market Cap$29.460m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NCTY
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINUS88337K2033
Company Profile
The9 Ltd is an online game operator and developer in China. The company develops and operates online games, including web games, social games and mobile games.