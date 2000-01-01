Theia Resources Ltd (TSX:THH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - THH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - THH
- Market CapCAD1.830m
- SymbolTSX:THH
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA88337J1075
Company Profile
Theia Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company. Its principal activity is acquiring and exploring mineral properties principally located in North America.