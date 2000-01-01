Thelloy Development Group Ltd (SEHK:1546)
Company Info - 1546
- Market CapHKD292.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1546
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG879891029
Company Profile
Thelloy Development Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides building construction services and repair, maintenance, alteration, and additional work services in Hong Kong. The company earns revenue from the construction service operations.