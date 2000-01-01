Company Profile

Theme International Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in two business segments. Distribution and trading business segment that involves trading of bulk commodities and related products in Hong Kong, Singapore and the People's Republic of China. Financial services business segment that involves the provision of loan financing services, securities, and derivatives financial services, market making and margin financing in Hong Kong and Singapore. It generates a vast majority of revenues from the Distribution and trading segment in Singapore.Theme International Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in loan financing services in Hong Kong.