Theraclion (EURONEXT:ALTHE)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALTHE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALTHE

  • Market Cap€16.420m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALTHE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010120402

Company Profile

Theraclion is a France-based company specializing in high-tech therapeutic ultrasound equipment. The product, Echopulse, helps in the treatment of breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules.Theraclion develops, manufactures and markets the Echopulse medical device for the non-invasive, outpatient treatment of breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules.

Latest ALTHE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .