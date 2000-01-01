Theraclion (EURONEXT:ALTHE)
European company
Market Cap€16.420m
SymbolEURONEXT:ALTHE
IndustryHealthcare
SectorMedical Devices
ISINFR0010120402
Theraclion is a France-based company specializing in high-tech therapeutic ultrasound equipment. The product, Echopulse, helps in the treatment of breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules.Theraclion develops, manufactures and markets the Echopulse medical device for the non-invasive, outpatient treatment of breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules.