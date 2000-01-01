Theradiag (EURONEXT:ALTER)
- Market Cap€16.590m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALTER
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINFR0004197747
Theradiag is a France-based company engaged in the production and distribution of in vitro diagnostic kits for detecting auto-immune diseases, genetic diseases, infectious diseases, fertility tests, and other tests.Theradiag develops, produces, and sells vitro diagnostic kits for detecting auto-immune diseases, allergies, and infectious diseases. It also offers theranostic tests for monitoring biotherapies and determining patient response to treatments applied.