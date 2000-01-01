Theradiag (EURONEXT:ALTER)

European company
Market Info - ALTER

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALTER

  • Market Cap€16.590m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALTER
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004197747

Company Profile

Theradiag is a France-based company engaged in the production and distribution of in vitro diagnostic kits for detecting auto-immune diseases, genetic diseases, infectious diseases, fertility tests, and other tests.Theradiag develops, produces, and sells vitro diagnostic kits for detecting auto-immune diseases, allergies, and infectious diseases. It also offers theranostic tests for monitoring biotherapies and determining patient response to treatments applied.

