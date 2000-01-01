Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers. Founded in 1994, the company's operations are divided into two divisions: the production of therapeutic laser technology for commercial applications, and the research and development of laser-based technologies for the destruction of cancer cells and other disease states.Theralase Technologies Inc manufactures super-pulsed, cold laser technology for human, companion animal and for equine applications. The company’s segments include Therapeutic laser technology division and Photodynamic therapy division.