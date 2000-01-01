Theranexus SA (EURONEXT:ALTHX)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALTHX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALTHX

  • Market Cap€10.940m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALTHX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013286259

Company Profile

Theranexus SA is a France based biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing drug candidates to be used in the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

Latest ALTHX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .