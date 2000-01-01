Therapeutics Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares Class A (NASDAQ:TXAC)

North American company
Market Info - TXAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TXAC

  • Market Cap$155.060m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TXAC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88339T1034

Company Profile

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Latest TXAC news

