Therapix Biosciences Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TRPX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TRPX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRPX

  • Market Cap$5.190m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TRPX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88339A2033

Company Profile

Therapix Biosciences Ltd focuses on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals.

Latest TRPX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .