Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which addresses unmet medical needs of HIV patients. The company mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs to promote healthy ageing and an improved quality of life among HIV patients.