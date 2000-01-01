Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH)
North American company
Market Cap: CAD176.220m
Symbol: TSE:TH
Industry: Healthcare
Sector: Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
ISIN: CA88338H1001
Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which addresses unmet medical needs of HIV patients. The company mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.