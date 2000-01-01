Therma Bright Inc (TSX:THRM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - THRM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - THRM
- Market CapCAD1.640m
- SymbolTSX:THRM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA8834261080
Company Profile
The Jenex Corp is a medical technology company. It is focused on providing thermal therapy technology which uses heat and light energy to provide topical relief to skin irritations resulting from insect bites, stings and prevention of cold sores.