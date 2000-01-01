Thermador Groupe SA (EURONEXT:THEP)

European company
Company Info - THEP

  • Market Cap€488.220m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:THEP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013333432

Company Profile

Thermador Groupe SA is a France-based holding company engaged in the distribution of specialized plumbing equipment materials, such as taps, pumps and heating equipment.

