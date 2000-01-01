Thermador Groupe SA (EURONEXT:THEP)
- Market Cap€488.220m
- SymbolEURONEXT:THEP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- ISINFR0013333432
Thermador Groupe SA is a France-based holding company engaged in the distribution of specialized plumbing equipment materials, such as taps, pumps and heating equipment.