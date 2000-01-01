Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc is a Canada based company primarily engaged in the business of development, engineering, and supply of pollution control, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions. It supplies proprietary and energy efficiency and emission reduction solutions to the industrial and institutional sectors internationally. The company has two reporting units, one in Ottawa, Canada covering North America and China, and the other in Bristol, United Kingdom, covering Europe and the rest of the world.Thermal Energy International Inc is a Canada based company primarily engaged in the business of development, engineering and supply of pollution control, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions.