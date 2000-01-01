Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (22% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (15%); life science solutions (27%); and lab products and services (42%).Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is a healthcare company. It offers analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, software, services, consumables, reagents and chemicals.