Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Share Price

THRX

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Biotechnology

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company's development programs are designed to address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer.

NASDAQ:THRX

US88369M1018

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest THRX News