Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Share Price

THRX
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Healthcare
Right Arrow 2
Biotechnology
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company's development programs are designed to address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer.
Symbol
NASDAQ:THRX
ISIN
US88369M1018
Currency
USD
