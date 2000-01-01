Thing On Enterprise Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2292)
Market CapHKD813.600m
- Market CapHKD813.600m
SymbolSEHK:2292
IndustryReal Estate
SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
ISINKYG882401097
Thing On Enterprise Ltd is a property investment company in Hong Kong engaged in office, retail and industrial properties leasing. It is also engaged in property management business.