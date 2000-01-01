Thing On Enterprise Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2292)

APAC company
Market Info - 2292

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2292

  • Market CapHKD813.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:2292
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG882401097

Company Profile

Thing On Enterprise Ltd is a property investment company in Hong Kong engaged in office, retail and industrial properties leasing. It is also engaged in property management business.

