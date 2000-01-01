Think Research Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:THNK)

North American company
Company Info - THNK

  • Market CapCAD149.580m
  • SymbolTSX:THNK
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA88410J1075

Company Profile

Think Research Corp provides integrated digital healthcare solutions. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. The company's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care - from acute to primary, community and seniors care. Further, it serves as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

