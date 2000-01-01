Thinkific Labs Inc (Sub Voting) (TSE:THNC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - THNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - THNC

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:THNC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8841211045

Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc is a cloud-based software platform. It enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market and sell online courses.

Latest THNC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .