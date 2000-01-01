THL Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD)
- Market Cap$196.250m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TCRD
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINUS8724381061
Company Profile
THL Credit Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's investment approach consists of four separate and distinct phases: sourcing, selecting, structuring and supervising investments.