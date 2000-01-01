Company Profile

Thomson Medical Group Ltd is a provider of healthcare services for women and children. The company operating segments include Hospital operations and ancillary services, Specialised and other services, and Investments. It generates maximum revenue from the Hospital segment. The company provides various services such as obstetrics and gynaecology services, paediatric services, dermatology, aesthetic services, sports medicine, wellness, and cardiology. Geographically, it has operations in Singapore, Malaysia, United Kingdom, China, the Middle East, and other countries.