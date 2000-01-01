Thomson Resources Ltd (ASX:TMZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TMZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TMZ
- Market CapAUD3.560m
- SymbolASX:TMZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000TMZ5
Company Profile
Thomson Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration for discovery and delineation of high grade base and precious metal deposits such as copper, gold, zinc and lead within the Thomson Fold Belt of New South Wales and the development of those resources.