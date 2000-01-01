Thor Explorations Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:THX)
Company Profile
Thor Explorations Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. It holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Hounde greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso.Thor Explorations Ltd is a natural resources company engaged in acquiring, exploring & developing mineral properties focused on early stage gold exploration projects located in West Africa.