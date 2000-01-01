Company Profile

Thor Industries Inc is an American manufacturer of recreational vehicles through its subsidiaries. The company reports through three segments: North American towable recreational vehicles, North American motorized recreational vehicles, and European recreational vehicles. The North American towable RV business segments operations by brand: Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ. North American motorized RV does the same through the Airstream, Jayco, and Thor Motor Coach brands. Thor's European RV business consists solely of the Erwin Hymer Group, which manufactures both towable and recreational vehicles in Europe. EHG's operations include miscellaneous RV-related products and services. Across all segments, the firm distributes its RVs to independent dealers.Thor Industries Inc is engaged in manufacturing recreational vehicles in the United States and sells those vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its segments are towable recreational vehicles & motorized recreational vehicles.