Thor Mining DR (ASX:THR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - THR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - THR
- Market CapAUD8.770m
- SymbolASX:THR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000THR2
Company Profile
Thor Mining PLC is a gold and tungsten exploration and development firm. It engages in exploration and development of gold and tungsten/molybdenum deposits in Molyhill and Pilot mountain project and dundas gold project in the United States and Australia.