Thor Mining (LSE:THR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - THR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - THR

  • Market Cap£4.580m
  • SymbolLSE:THR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD0NBV71

Company Profile

Thor Mining PLC is a gold and tungsten exploration and development firm. It engages in exploration and development of gold and tungsten/molybdenum deposits in Molyhill and Pilot mountain project and dundas gold project in the United States and Australia.

Latest THR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

THR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .