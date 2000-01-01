Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TFW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TFW
- Market Cap£388.540m
- SymbolLSE:TFW
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BC9ZLX92
Company Profile
Thorpe (F W) PLC is engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of professional lighting equipment. The group is organized into eight operating segments based on the products and customer base in the lighting market.